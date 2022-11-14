Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 832,500 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 832,500 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,225. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Mizuho cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

