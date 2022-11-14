Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Up 3.4%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.70. 56,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,007,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64.
Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
