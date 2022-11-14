Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Up 3.4%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.70. 56,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,007,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,768,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 261,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

