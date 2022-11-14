Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Pono Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 566,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pono Capital by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 489,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 79,450 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pono Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Stock Performance

PONO stock remained flat at $10.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,125. Pono Capital has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

