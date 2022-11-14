Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Down 22.4% in October

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the October 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.97. 509,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,189. Popular has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.