Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Short Interest Down 24.2% in October

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFTA remained flat at $9.94 on Monday. 89,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,671. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Trading of Portage Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $19,206,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,258,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

