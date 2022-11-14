Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) SVP Sells $545,670.00 in Stock

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $545,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,655 shares in the company, valued at $245,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PTLO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $891.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PTLO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.
