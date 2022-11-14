Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) SVP Sells $545,670.00 in Stock

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $545,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,655 shares in the company, valued at $245,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of PTLO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $891.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTLO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Portillo’s Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 23.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 60.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 280,291 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 55.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 225,119 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

