PotCoin Hits One Day Volume of $89.10 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. PotCoin has a market cap of $518,276.38 and approximately $89.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00035353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00344459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004194 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001111 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018515 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.