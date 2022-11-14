PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.69 on Friday. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in PowerFleet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

