PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Shares of PWFL opened at $2.69 on Friday. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
