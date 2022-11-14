PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of PPG Industries worth $123,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Trading Up 4.2 %

PPG opened at $130.09 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

