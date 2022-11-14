Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.84. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Insider Activity at Precigen

Institutional Trading of Precigen

In other Precigen news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $51,205.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,855.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Precigen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Precigen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Precigen by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.