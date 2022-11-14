Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) PT Raised to $14.00

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

In other Precigen news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $51,205.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,390 shares in the company, valued at $117,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

