Premia Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $379,505.30 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00004215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

