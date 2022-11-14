Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRME. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRME opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Prime Medicine news, Director Thomas Cahill bought 400,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,196,543. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

