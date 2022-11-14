Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Prime Medicine Price Performance
NYSEARCA PRME opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Prime Medicine Company Profile
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prime Medicine (PRME)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.