Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSEARCA PRME opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

In related news, Director Thomas Cahill purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at $90,196,543. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Cahill acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

