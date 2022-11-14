Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 255,487 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $102,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,957 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,088. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DY opened at $108.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

