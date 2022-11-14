Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 38,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $152,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $133.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.