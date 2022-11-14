Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $105.96 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,680 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $105,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 818,522 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $110.53 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

