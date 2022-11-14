Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Discover Financial Services worth $158,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $108.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

