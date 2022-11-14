Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 163,151 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163,151 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Canadian National Railway worth $166,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNI opened at $122.19 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.