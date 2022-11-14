Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,582 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.55% of Howard Hughes worth $154,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,623,000 after acquiring an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,411,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

NYSE:HHC opened at $67.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

