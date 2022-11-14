Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.00 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Further Reading

