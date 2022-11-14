Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.00 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.