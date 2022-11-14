Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.17

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $68.58 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00024882 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,751.27 or 0.99973567 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021859 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00245685 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.0911318 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,756,693.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.