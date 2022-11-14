Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,103,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 1,647,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,237.4 days.

Prosus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSF remained flat at $50.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. Prosus has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Get Prosus alerts:

About Prosus

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.