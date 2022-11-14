Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.18. 56,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

