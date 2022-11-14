Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 37.9% in October

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 15th total of 138,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Univest Sec lifted their target price on Pyxis Tankers from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,584. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

