QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

QCR Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of QCR stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $873.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.95. QCR has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

In other QCR news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QCR news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,618 shares of company stock valued at $422,287. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 86.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 523.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

