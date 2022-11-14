Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 243,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amcor Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.