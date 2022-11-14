Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.71.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS opened at $215.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.83 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

