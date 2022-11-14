Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,396 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 407,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 485.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after buying an additional 403,961 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $164.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $166.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

