Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $250.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

