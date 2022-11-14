Qtron Investments LLC Invests $118,000 in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 246,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $752.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of -0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

A number of research firms have commented on AERI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.