Qtron Investments LLC Invests $76,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 757,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 28,135.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65,000.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 33.3% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $44,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $1.53 on Monday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

