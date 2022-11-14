Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 226 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,317. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,464.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,211.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,232.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

