Qtron Investments LLC Sells 375 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $224.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.