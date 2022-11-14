Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 32.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $129.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

