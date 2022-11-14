Qtron Investments LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $774.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.26.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

