Quantfury Token Trading Down 15.2% This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.29 or 0.00056327 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $92.93 million and $153,256.87 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.15362096 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $55,313.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

