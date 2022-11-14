Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QSIAW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.