Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Up 16.9% in October

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $78,441.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,938 shares of company stock valued at $515,046. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 5.9% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 million, a P/E ratio of -119.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

