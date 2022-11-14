Radio Caca (RACA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.61 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $69.31 million and $8.61 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

