RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $654.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €975.00 ($975.00) to €860.00 ($860.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($480.00) to €470.00 ($470.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($598.00) to €619.00 ($619.00) in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $563.88 on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $420.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,019.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.07.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

