RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

RBB Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $430.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1,572.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp to $22.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

