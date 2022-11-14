RBO & Co. LLC Has $14.92 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RBO & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.0 %

About Walt Disney

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.00. 174,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,221,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.27. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $163.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

