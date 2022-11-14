RBO & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

RBO & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE UL traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $47.52. 22,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

