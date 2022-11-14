RBO & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

RBO & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up about 1.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Graco worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.65. 7,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

