RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Shares of RMAX opened at $19.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.54 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $114,012.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,234,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,829,666.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 6,560 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $114,012.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234,158 shares in the company, valued at $38,829,666.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $735,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,196,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,366,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 89,392 shares of company stock worth $1,631,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

