Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,496,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,792,000 after acquiring an additional 353,791 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

