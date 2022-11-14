Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dynatrace (DT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dynatrace (NYSE: DT):

11/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $47.00.

11/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $40.00.

11/2/2022 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $50.00.

10/24/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Dynatrace had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.04, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

Get Dynatrace Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.