Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,669,500 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 2,328,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.8 days.

Recruit Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of RCRRF traded up $4.03 on Friday, hitting $35.49. 5,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. Recruit has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $71.66.

Get Recruit alerts:

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 23.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recruit will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.