Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vuzix worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUZI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vuzix by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix Stock Performance

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $319.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.